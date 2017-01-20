FHP: Man killed, another injured in m...

FHP: Man killed, another injured in motorcycle crash in Paisley

Monday Jan 16 Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A 59-year-old Ocoee man was killed and an Apopka man seriously injured during a motorcycle ride in Lake County on Sunday evening, troopers say. Ellis Holmes and 52-year-old Guy Mitchell were on separate bikes heading west on County Road 42 at Maggie Jones Road in Paisley about 4:20 p.m. when they entered a curve and lost control, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

