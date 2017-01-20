Balloon left at grave site causes fir...

Balloon left at grave site causes fire, power outage in 1,400 homes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A bizarre incident Friday at a cemetery in Kissimmee involving a balloon caused a small fire and a power outage in nearly 1,400 homes and businesses. The incident started shortly after noon when a balloon covered in red hearts broke free from a floral arrangement that was left at a grave site in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 hr Grey Ghost 1,482,308
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 6 hr Tn Guy 13,138
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 6 hr Tn Guy 19,324
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Lovey794 62,964
In car accident ...left disabled 19 hr The Truth 4
News Wild idea? Massage therapist says predators can... (Apr '14) Jan 11 yidfellas v USA 23
Nasty Nasty Ugly Ugly Braids on Carla Hall on t... (Mar '15) Dec 28 Anonymous 2
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,121,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC