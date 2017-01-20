Balloon left at grave site causes fire, power outage in 1,400 homes
A bizarre incident Friday at a cemetery in Kissimmee involving a balloon caused a small fire and a power outage in nearly 1,400 homes and businesses. The incident started shortly after noon when a balloon covered in red hearts broke free from a floral arrangement that was left at a grave site in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
