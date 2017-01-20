2017 Purdue Football Recruiting: Dante Johnson Commits
Purdue hosted a ton of recruits this weekend. Many of them were legacy commitments that carried over from the Hazell regime, while some were new targets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hammer & Rails.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,480,897
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Kevin is Leery - CA
|62,935
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|truth
|7,994
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,131
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|The Peoples Media
|103
|Dear Pharmacist: Candida causes many disorders (May '09)
|6 hr
|healer
|15
|Consumer help: Gym contracts, ripoffs (May '09)
|10 hr
|Kids got touched
|16
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC