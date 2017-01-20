200 roosters found at Apopka home were being prepped for cock-fighting, cops say
Authorities found more than 200 roosters at an Apopka home Thursday after suspicions that homeowners were running a cockfighting ring, police said. Officers say they didn't find any proof that cockfighting was happening at the home on South Apopka Boulevard but say the birds were being prepped for fighting elsewhere, said Apopka police Sgt.
