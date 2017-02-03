1,000-gallon propane tank leaking at Apopka gas station
Reports of a 1,000-gallon propane tank leaking at an Apopka gas station prompted officials to shut down part of Semoran Boulevard Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. It's unclear how the leak at the Sunoco gas station at 1488 East Semoran Blvd. started.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Click Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,489,392
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|63,096
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|zazz
|98,325
|Was the head of security at Valencia College fi...
|Thu
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|19,360
|two words (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|27,940
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|23,028
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC