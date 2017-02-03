1,000-gallon propane tank leaking at ...

1,000-gallon propane tank leaking at Apopka gas station

Monday Jan 23

Reports of a 1,000-gallon propane tank leaking at an Apopka gas station prompted officials to shut down part of Semoran Boulevard Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. It's unclear how the leak at the Sunoco gas station at 1488 East Semoran Blvd. started.

Apopka, FL

