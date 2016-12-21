Thieves break into Apopka vet offices, steal parasite meds, police say
We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|SASSY2
|1,466,127
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|blink
|14
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|20 hr
|zazz
|98,296
|Did Obama Help or Hurt You
|22 hr
|Nope Not Me
|1
|Military Commissary in Orlando (Sep '08)
|Dec 22
|childer70
|30
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC