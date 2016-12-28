South Florida firm acquires 46-acre office park near Fashion Square
An affiliate of South Florida developer and property manager Grover Corlew announced that it acquired the Orlando Central Office Park, which includes 21 buildings near Fashion Square Mall. Sources said the price was $50.35 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,467,584
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|23,015
|Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Spiderman
|237
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Babez7002
|62,606
|Nasty Nasty Ugly Ugly Braids on Carla Hall on t... (Mar '15)
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|zazz
|98,304
|Wild idea? Massage therapist says predators can... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Boko Palmach
|22
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC