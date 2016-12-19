Orlando beltway builders at odds over...

Orlando beltway builders at odds over completion

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

State road builders are rejecting calls to speed up construction along the final miles of Orlando's beltway, meaning that its drivers are likely to be funneled for several years onto a stretch of unforgiving road in black bear wilderness. "Fatalities are going to go through the roof," said Charles Lee, advocacy director for Audubon Florida, speaking to transportation officials last week.

