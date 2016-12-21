Linda Ellen Sellards Austin Stafford
An informal celebration of Linda Ellen Sellards Austin Stafford's life will be held from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and John Clemons at 3415 Shipley Rd. in Cookeville. Linda was born in Wayne, W. Va., on March 19, 1939, to Harry Leon and Edith Jackson Sellards.
