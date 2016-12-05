Honest-1 Auto Care opens first of thr...

Honest-1 Auto Care opens first of three locations planned in Orlando, now hiring

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: Business Journal

Honest-1 Auto Care opened its first store in Orlando at 4797 S. Semoran Blvd. on Dec. 5, and two additional locations are in the works in the next three to five years, possibly in the Apopka and Ocoee areas, owners Leighton and Marie Chin-See told OBJ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Realtime 1,466,023
Did Obama Help or Hurt You 14 min Nope Not Me 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 20 min KiKaPoo Joy Juice 62,594
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,977
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Thu zazz 98,291
Military Commissary in Orlando (Sep '08) Thu childer70 30
Ron Hatfield and Pete McCoy (Dec '11) Thu Fitus T Bluster 89
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,713

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC