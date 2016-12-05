Honest-1 Auto Care opens first of three locations planned in Orlando, now hiring
Honest-1 Auto Care opened its first store in Orlando at 4797 S. Semoran Blvd. on Dec. 5, and two additional locations are in the works in the next three to five years, possibly in the Apopka and Ocoee areas, owners Leighton and Marie Chin-See told OBJ.
