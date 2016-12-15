Enjoy National Cupcake Day at these 16 local bakeries, food trucks
Food reporter Lauren Delgado is joined in the kitchen by Candace Nelson, owner of Sprinkles Cupcakes at Disney Springs. Candace shows Lauren how to frost a cupcake like a pro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,466,025
|Did Obama Help or Hurt You
|16 min
|Nope Not Me
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 min
|KiKaPoo Joy Juice
|62,594
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|zazz
|98,291
|Military Commissary in Orlando (Sep '08)
|Thu
|childer70
|30
|Ron Hatfield and Pete McCoy (Dec '11)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|89
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC