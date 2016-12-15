Early education a worthy investment

Early education a worthy investment

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The Crawford House, an historic building more than 100 years old, was about to be knocked down by the city of Belle Isle in 2014. But thanks to a group of volunteers, the building has been moved and rescued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,466,025
Did Obama Help or Hurt You 15 min Nope Not Me 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 21 min KiKaPoo Joy Juice 62,594
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,977
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Thu zazz 98,291
Military Commissary in Orlando (Sep '08) Thu childer70 30
Ron Hatfield and Pete McCoy (Dec '11) Thu Fitus T Bluster 89
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,728

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC