Donald Trump inauguration: Florida pastor on list to participate in swearing-in
The inauguration committee coordinating the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Wednesday announced a list of faith leaders who will participate in the ceremony. Among the names on the list: Pastor Paula White of the Orlando-area church New Destiny Christian Center .
