Agent: Samsung leases region's larges...

Agent: Samsung leases region's largest warehouse

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

This is a very busy week at Orlando International Airport, but passengers say wait times have been reasonable. This is a very busy week at Orlando International Airport, but passengers say wait times have been reasonable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Aquarius-wy 1,467,501
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Babez7002 62,606
Nasty Nasty Ugly Ugly Braids on Carla Hall on t... (Mar '15) 6 hr Anonymous 2
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 9 hr zazz 98,304
News Wild idea? Massage therapist says predators can... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Boko Palmach 22
News Mobile-home park residents still hoping for cha... (Aug '07) Sep '16 Inquiring minds 21
no trump Aug '16 the circus is in ... 1
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,406,076

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC