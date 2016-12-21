Officials warn residents around...
Health officials are warning residents living around a central Florida landfill to stay indoors with closed windows if they smell a foul odor. State health officials on Tuesday also advised residents around the Keene Road Landfill in Apopka to make sure air conditioners or air purifiers were working properly.
