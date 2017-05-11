Music teacher, 65, left a legacy at Seton
Music teacher, 65, left a legacy at Seton James B. Wheeler, 65, of Endwell, died April 3. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2q6dUFF When he retired last year, James B. Wheeler's students wrote some of his favorite expressions on a guitar and gave it to him as a gift. That was Jim - a bit irreverent, a bit sarcastic, but good-natured, enthusiastic and encouraging at the same time.
