Local School Budgets Pass

Local School Budgets Pass

Next Story Prev Story
May 17, 2017 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Local spending plans have passed including the Owego Apalachin budget, a bus replacement plan and increased taxpayer funding for the Cobern Library. Susquehanna Valley voters also passed the budget and approved bus purchases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apalachin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest... May '17 conklincolt 10
News Retail Pain: JC Gander Mtn. closing May '17 Nope 3
East Tennessee State University. Lay offs Apr '17 Bobby 1
Hello (Sep '15) Aug '16 USMCVet 2
News Lions announce Peace Poster contest winners (Nov '12) Nov '12 Kendra 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Maurice Hinchey as Representa... (Dec '11) Dec '11 William R. Campbell 1
News Two men charged with pot possession in Massena,... (Aug '11) Aug '11 posted by -robobl... 1
See all Apalachin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apalachin Forum Now

Apalachin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apalachin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Apalachin, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC