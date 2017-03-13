Northeast snowstorm has dumped over a...

Northeast snowstorm has dumped over a foot of snow in Upstate NY in four hours

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: The Post-Standard

More than a foot of snow has already fallen in some spots in the Southern Tier, and the major winter snowstorm is only a few hours old. Tioga Terrance, in Tioga County, has 16 inches as of 8:45 a.m, the National Weather Service reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apalachin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Broome County Prepares For Arctic Blast Mar 14 wettyqv5166wq 1
Judicial System Mar 13 Pissed taxpayer 1
name of the pornstars in the video Come back! ... (Apr '15) Feb 28 Dude 24
News Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest... Feb '17 Conklincolt 7
News Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour Feb '17 jbjpeaches 3
Mark Arrow of Mark Arrow Masonry (May '15) Feb '17 Trigger Finger 48
Old friend Feb '17 Josh S 2
See all Apalachin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apalachin Forum Now

Apalachin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apalachin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Apalachin, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC