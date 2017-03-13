Northeast snowstorm has dumped over a foot of snow in Upstate NY in four hours
More than a foot of snow has already fallen in some spots in the Southern Tier, and the major winter snowstorm is only a few hours old. Tioga Terrance, in Tioga County, has 16 inches as of 8:45 a.m, the National Weather Service reported.
