Apalachin man gets 5 years for child porn Police say Brandon Kie, 31, pleaded guilty in September Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jBHpva An Apalachin man was sentenced to serve five years in a federal prison for receiving child pornography through the internet and a computer. Police say Brandon Kie, 31, pleaded guilty in September, admitting he used a computer to connect to several child porn websites in 2014 using peer-to-peer file sharing software programs and, on numerous occasions, received and downloaded more than 500 images and more than 12 videos that depicted minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

