Apalachin man gets 5 years for child porn
Apalachin man gets 5 years for child porn Police say Brandon Kie, 31, pleaded guilty in September Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jBHpva An Apalachin man was sentenced to serve five years in a federal prison for receiving child pornography through the internet and a computer. Police say Brandon Kie, 31, pleaded guilty in September, admitting he used a computer to connect to several child porn websites in 2014 using peer-to-peer file sharing software programs and, on numerous occasions, received and downloaded more than 500 images and more than 12 videos that depicted minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Apalachin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour
|10 hr
|LA Fan
|2
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|Wed
|LOL
|2
|Old friend
|Feb 5
|Josh S
|2
|Weitsman workers get organized (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|Awagha
|2
|Hello (Sep '15)
|Aug '16
|USMCVet
|2
|Lions announce Peace Poster contest winners (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|Kendra
|1
|Do you approve of Maurice Hinchey as Representa... (Dec '11)
|Dec '11
|William R. Campbell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apalachin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC