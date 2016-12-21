Owego-Apalachin Middle Schoolers learn to code
As part of an international movement, every middle schooler in the Owego-Apalachin School District will have a better understanding about computer programming by the end of this week. Tens of millions of students around the globe are taking part in the Hour of Code initiative.
