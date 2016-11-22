Time lapse shows snow piling up in upstate New York
Dreaming of a white... Thanksgiving? Mesmerizing time lapse shows snow piling up in upstate New York during first snow storm of the season Up to two feet of snow fell in some areas and a snow warning was extended to Tuesday morning A tiny Christmas tree, a clock, a bucket and two deck chairs can be seen disappearing under a blanket of snow on the back deck of a home in Apalachin, New York. The camera recorded images every 30 seconds on Saturday and Sunday thanks to two credit-card sized computers, each built on a single circuit board.
