Driftwood celebrates fourth album 'City Lights' Shows Friday, Saturday at Ransom Steele Tavern in Apalachin Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2gjw8vd Driftwood - from left, Joe Kollar, Joey Arcuri, Claire Byrne and Dan Forsyth - will celebrate the release of "City Lights" in Apalachin. When the members of Driftwood manage to find a few spare minutes to look back and reflect - which, let's be honest, is not very often these days - even they seem a little surprised about how high their star has risen over the past 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.