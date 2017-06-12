Suspicious person report results in recovery of stolen vehicle Updated at
A call from a concerned Holmes County resident reporting a suspicious person resulted in the arrest of an Apalachicola man and the recovery of a stolen vehicle. The Holmes County Sheriff's Office reports a deputy responded to the call Monday, June 12, in the area of Highway 90 and Morrow Road in Ponce de Leon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Apalachicola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carpentry helper
|Apr '17
|TAT
|1
|Looking for help from loving honest family..
|Apr '17
|beachaven81
|1
|Retiring In WeWa (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Aunt Cindy
|3
|Ray the dope man.
|Mar '17
|Aunt Cindy
|1
|Crime Victims of Taylor Green
|Mar '17
|Aunt Cindy
|1
|Taylor the Drug Addicted Theif
|Mar '17
|Aunt Cindy
|1
|CVS Drug Store Manager
|Jan '17
|Traveler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apalachicola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC