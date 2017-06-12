Suspicious person report results in r...

Suspicious person report results in recovery of stolen vehicle Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington County News

A call from a concerned Holmes County resident reporting a suspicious person resulted in the arrest of an Apalachicola man and the recovery of a stolen vehicle. The Holmes County Sheriff's Office reports a deputy responded to the call Monday, June 12, in the area of Highway 90 and Morrow Road in Ponce de Leon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apalachicola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carpentry helper Apr '17 TAT 1
Looking for help from loving honest family.. Apr '17 beachaven81 1
Retiring In WeWa (May '16) Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 3
Ray the dope man. Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 1
Crime Victims of Taylor Green Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 1
Taylor the Drug Addicted Theif Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 1
CVS Drug Store Manager Jan '17 Traveler 1
See all Apalachicola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apalachicola Forum Now

Apalachicola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apalachicola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Apalachicola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,530 • Total comments across all topics: 281,770,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC