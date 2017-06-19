Sheriff staff targets jailhouse smuggling
Until recently, an access road ran from the county shooting range behind the animal shelter to the jail providing easy access to the inmates' exercise yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apalachicola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 inmate, 6 guards injured in Gulf prison distu...
|15 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Papaw
|Jun 19
|My shoulder hurts
|13
|Carpentry helper
|Apr '17
|TAT
|1
|Looking for help from loving honest family..
|Apr '17
|beachaven81
|1
|CVS Drug Store Manager
|Jan '17
|Traveler
|1
|Franklin County Florida Has Forgotten About Its... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|David K
|4
|Tropical Storm Hermine gets a bit stronger, exp... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apalachicola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC