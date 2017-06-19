Sanders to run for county judge next ...

Sanders to run for county judge next year

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Times

Local attorney Barbara Sanders has filed her intent to seek the office of Franklin County Judge, in hopes of succeeding County Judge Van Russell, who has announced plans to retire after the conclusion of his term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apalachicola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 inmate, 6 guards injured in Gulf prison distu... 23 hr anonymous 1
Papaw Jun 19 My shoulder hurts 13
Carpentry helper Apr '17 TAT 1
Looking for help from loving honest family.. Apr '17 beachaven81 1
CVS Drug Store Manager Jan '17 Traveler 1
News Franklin County Florida Has Forgotten About Its... (Dec '13) Oct '16 David K 4
News Tropical Storm Hermine gets a bit stronger, exp... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Actual Science 1
See all Apalachicola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apalachicola Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Franklin County was issued at June 23 at 10:42AM EDT

Apalachicola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apalachicola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Apalachicola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC