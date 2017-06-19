Record rains, stormy skies assail county
Under skies darkened by tropical rumblings in the south, Apalachicola had its rainiest June 20 in recorded history with 4.83 inches of precipitation, breaking the previous record of 4.74 inches set in 2003, according to the National Weather Service.
