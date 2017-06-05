Missing man found on houseboat
Sheriff A.J. Smith said his department received reports of a partially submerged truck at the boat ramp on Bloody Bluff Road off County Road 65 late Friday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apalachicola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carpentry helper
|Apr '17
|TAT
|1
|Looking for help from loving honest family..
|Apr '17
|beachaven81
|1
|Retiring In WeWa (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Aunt Cindy
|3
|Ray the dope man.
|Mar '17
|Aunt Cindy
|1
|Crime Victims of Taylor Green
|Mar '17
|Aunt Cindy
|1
|Taylor the Drug Addicted Theif
|Mar '17
|Aunt Cindy
|1
|CVS Drug Store Manager
|Jan '17
|Traveler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apalachicola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC