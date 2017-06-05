Army vet confronts homelessness

Army vet confronts homelessness

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Times

John Chenevert is a 62-year-old U.S. Army veteran who works hard every day at his minimum wage job in Apalachicola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apalachicola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carpentry helper Apr '17 TAT 1
Looking for help from loving honest family.. Apr '17 beachaven81 1
Retiring In WeWa (May '16) Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 3
Ray the dope man. Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 1
Crime Victims of Taylor Green Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 1
Taylor the Drug Addicted Theif Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 1
CVS Drug Store Manager Jan '17 Traveler 1
See all Apalachicola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apalachicola Forum Now

Apalachicola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apalachicola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Apalachicola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,683 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC