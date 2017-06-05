Apalachicola resident deported as war criminal
"Poncho" Grijalva Monroy, the manager of the Piggly Wiggly, testified that as a soldier in the Salvadoran Army, he tortured suspected guerrillas In a news release issued Friday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that it had removed Grijalva Monroy, a longtime manager of the Apalachicola Piggly Wiggly, because of his involvement as ... (more)
