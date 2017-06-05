Apalachicola resident deported as war...

Apalachicola resident deported as war criminal

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

"Poncho" Grijalva Monroy, the manager of the Piggly Wiggly, testified that as a soldier in the Salvadoran Army, he tortured suspected guerrillas In a news release issued Friday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that it had removed Grijalva Monroy, a longtime manager of the Apalachicola Piggly Wiggly, because of his involvement as ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apalachicola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carpentry helper Apr '17 TAT 1
Looking for help from loving honest family.. Apr '17 beachaven81 1
Retiring In WeWa (May '16) Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 3
Ray the dope man. Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 1
Crime Victims of Taylor Green Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 1
Taylor the Drug Addicted Theif Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 1
CVS Drug Store Manager Jan '17 Traveler 1
See all Apalachicola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apalachicola Forum Now

Apalachicola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apalachicola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Apalachicola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC