Oyster research meeting tonight

1 hr ago

The public will have a chance to learn all about the ongoing oyster restoration research in Apalachicola Bay this evening, Monday, May 1 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park, 1 Bay Avenue.

