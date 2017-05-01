Oyster research meeting tonight
The public will have a chance to learn all about the ongoing oyster restoration research in Apalachicola Bay this evening, Monday, May 1 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park, 1 Bay Avenue.
