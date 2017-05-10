Head Start rethinks leaving county
A local task force's push to prevent Head Start from leaving the county next fall made headway last week, securing a promise from the Tallahassee executive who directs the program that he will consider keeping it here if suitable space could be found.
Apalachicola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carpentry helper
|Apr 29
|TAT
|1
|Looking for help from loving honest family..
|Apr 19
|beachaven81
|1
|Retiring In WeWa (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Aunt Cindy
|3
|Ray the dope man.
|Mar '17
|Aunt Cindy
|1
|Crime Victims of Taylor Green
|Mar '17
|Aunt Cindy
|1
|Taylor the Drug Addicted Theif
|Mar '17
|Aunt Cindy
|1
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Mininger1
|2
