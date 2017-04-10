WOCY/Carrabelle, FL Set For Country Flip
LIVE COMMUNICATIONS Sports WOCY/CARRABELLE, FL is getting set for a flip to Country, branded as "CROSS COUNTRY 106.5," with an ETA of MONDAY, MAY 1st -- or sooner. The station will reportedly mix today's Country hits with Classic Country tunes.
