Restoration of rights presentation at NPSJ-PAC

The next North Port St. Joe Project Area Coalition meeting will be held 11 a.m. ET Saturday, April 22 at Philidelphia Primitive Baptist Church, located at 261 Avenue D in Port St. Joe. Attorney Shannon Stallings of Apalachicola will be provided a special presentation regarding the restoration of voting rights for individuals in the community.

