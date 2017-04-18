Panhandle Playerss auditions for Bare...

Panhandle Playerss auditions for Barefoot in the Park

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Star

Auditions will be held for Barefoot in the Park, the Panhandle Players final production of their 2016-2017 season, on Sunday, April 23, and Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m., at the Raney Carriage House, on Market and Avenue F, Apalachicola. To be directed by Ed Tiley, Barefoot in the Park is a romantic comedy written by Neil Simon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apalachicola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for help from loving honest family.. 3 hr beachaven81 1
Retiring In WeWa (May '16) Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 3
Ray the dope man. Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 1
Crime Victims of Taylor Green Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 1
Taylor the Drug Addicted Theif Mar '17 Aunt Cindy 1
WindMark Beach (Jun '15) Feb '17 Mininger1 2
CVS Drug Store Manager Jan '17 Traveler 1
See all Apalachicola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apalachicola Forum Now

Apalachicola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apalachicola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Apalachicola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,407 • Total comments across all topics: 280,422,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC