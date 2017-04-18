Panhandle Playerss auditions for Barefoot in the Park

Auditions will be held for Barefoot in the Park, the Panhandle Players final production of their 2016-2017 season, on Sunday, April 23, and Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m., at the Raney Carriage House, on Market and Avenue F, Apalachicola. To be directed by Ed Tiley, Barefoot in the Park is a romantic comedy written by Neil Simon.

