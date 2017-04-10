Kids hunt eggs Saturday in Apalach Updated at
All children between the ages of 2 and 12 are invited to hunt for almost 2,000 candy-stuffed eggs during a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 15 starting at 9:30 a.m. The event will be held on the beautiful grounds of the Orman House and Chapman Botanical Gardens on Market Street in Apalachicola.
