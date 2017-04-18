Judge orders psychiatric help for kid...

Judge orders psychiatric help for kid stuck in juvenile justice purgatory

Keishan Ross, a Broward County teen who has spent years ping-ponging between the Fort Lauderdale lockup, where psychologists say he is not competent to stand trial, and a Panhandle mental health facility, which says he is, will be released - for now - from the cycle that has claimed much of his childhood. A judge ordered that the 17-year-old be sent to a psychiatric facility in Broward for treatment and a battery of tests.

