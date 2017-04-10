Entering the a War to End All Warsa Updated at
On April 6, 1917, the United States formally entered the First World War. Support in Franklin County was strong, hardly surprising for a maritime community since the decision to support the Allies was fueled by Germany's submarine attacks on both passenger and cargo vessels.
