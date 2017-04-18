Apalach inaugurates egg hunt Updated at

More than 300 people, both children and adults alike, gathered Saturday morning on the lawn of the Chapman Botanical Garden in Apalachicola, as they joined in the hunt for almost 2,000 candy-stuffed eggs.

