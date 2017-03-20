U.S. Supreme Court extends expensive ...

U.S. Supreme Court extends expensive Florida-Georgia 'water war'

The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that more legal briefs will be filed in the case, including allowing Florida to contest a special master's report that recommended a ruling in Georgia's favor. If the full amount of time is taken to file the briefs, it could extend a decision by the nation's highest court into late June.

