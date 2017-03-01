Things to do this weekend

Things to do this weekend

Well, the weather is supposed to cooperate, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s, and there is plenty of activities happening around Gulf County and beyond this weekend. Take the kids to Fun Day with the Port St. Joe Police Department, celebrate Florida Statehood, shop for produce and crafts or join the Friends of St. Vincent Island for that organization's annual meeting.

