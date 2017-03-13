Protestors plea for Panchoa s release
That it has been nearly six weeks since a 20-year resident of Apalachicola, a manager at the Piggly-Wiggly, was placed at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Wakulla County, was not lost on a crowd of about two dozen in front of the State Capitol Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee.
