Gumbo Cook-Off winners

The 19th annual Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off lured thousands to Sunset Park recently to enjoy music, refreshments and, of course, gumbo, with a healthy sprinkling of Brunswick stew tossed in. The weather started off hazy, but after a few hours it was perfect gumbo weather, said Kimberly Shoaf, executive director of the Community Development Council.

