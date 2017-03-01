Apalachicola is a Seafood Lover's Town
The kind of town where almost every restaurant serves a dozen raw for less than a buck apiece, where bleached oyster shells act as sidewalk paving, where you can walk down to the dock to see fishing boats putter in and out and get a wave back. Apalachicola is oyster heaven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apalachicola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|Feb 17
|Mininger1
|2
|CVS Drug Store Manager
|Jan '17
|Traveler
|1
|City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars
|Dec '16
|Panamaed
|1
|harry a's SGI (Jul '11)
|Oct '16
|David K
|3
|Franklin County Florida Has Forgotten About Its... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|David K
|4
|Tropical Storm Hermine gets a bit stronger, exp... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1
|mstenn (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mstenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apalachicola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC