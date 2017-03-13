1967: Locals object to helicopter fir...

1967: Locals object to helicopter firing range Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Times

Fifty years ago in 1967 things were a little different. Seafood was still king in Franklin County and the environmental movement was just beginning to stir .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apalachicola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Retiring In WeWa (May '16) Mon Aunt Cindy 3
Ray the dope man. Mon Aunt Cindy 1
Crime Victims of Taylor Green Mar 13 Aunt Cindy 1
Taylor the Drug Addicted Theif Mar 12 Aunt Cindy 1
WindMark Beach (Jun '15) Feb 17 Mininger1 2
CVS Drug Store Manager Jan '17 Traveler 1
News City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars Dec '16 Panamaed 1
See all Apalachicola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apalachicola Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Franklin County was issued at March 15 at 8:45PM EDT

Apalachicola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apalachicola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Apalachicola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC