Wednesday's Daily Pulse

A judicial official sided with Georgia in a decades-long dispute over water rights with Florida on Tuesday, recommending that the U.S. Supreme Court refuse Florida's high-stakes request to cap water use by its neighboring state. The dispute is between the State of Florida and the State of Georgia over the use of the waters of the Apalachicola Basin.
Apalachicola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CVS Drug Store Manager
|Jan 17
|Traveler
|1
|City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars
|Dec '16
|Panamaed
|1
|harry a's SGI (Jul '11)
|Oct '16
|David K
|3
|Franklin County Florida Has Forgotten About Its... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|David K
|4
|Tropical Storm Hermine gets a bit stronger, exp...
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1
|mstenn (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mstenn
|1
|Law Enforcement Agents At Toucan's; Restaurant ... (Sep '08)
|Apr '15
|victim in 2007
|14
