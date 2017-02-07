Strong Storm Line This Evening; Sever...

Strong Storm Line This Evening; Severe Weather Possible

An upper disturbance prompted strong and severe storms to form in the central Gulf Coast earlier Tuesday. This activity has been steadily moving east and will likely bring periods of heavy rain and wind gusts to the Big Bend and south Georgia areas tonight.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Franklin County was issued at February 07 at 7:05PM EST

