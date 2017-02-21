Nelson to try legislative route in 'w...

Nelson to try legislative route in 'water war'

Read more: Washington County News

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson said Monday he will file legislation aimed at forcing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to divert more freshwater into Northwest Florida's Apalachicola Bay system. Nelson, who visited Florida A&M University and the state Capitol, said he and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will support Senate legislation similar to an effort in the U.S. House led by Congressman Neal Dunn, who represents the Apalachicola Bay area.

Apalachicola, FL

