Florida 'Water Wars' Arguments Rejected
A special master recommended Tuesday that the U.S. Supreme Court rule against Florida in a legal battle with Georgia about water in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river system. Florida filed a lawsuit in 2013 alleging that Georgia diverts too much water from the river system, damaging Apalachicola Bay and the Franklin County seafood industry.
Apalachicola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|Feb 17
|Mininger1
|2
|CVS Drug Store Manager
|Jan '17
|Traveler
|1
|City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars
|Dec '16
|Panamaed
|1
|harry a's SGI (Jul '11)
|Oct '16
|David K
|3
|Franklin County Florida Has Forgotten About Its... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|David K
|4
|Tropical Storm Hermine gets a bit stronger, exp...
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1
|mstenn (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mstenn
|1
