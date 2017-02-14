Florida 'Water Wars' Arguments Rejected

A special master recommended Tuesday that the U.S. Supreme Court rule against Florida in a legal battle with Georgia about water in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river system. Florida filed a lawsuit in 2013 alleging that Georgia diverts too much water from the river system, damaging Apalachicola Bay and the Franklin County seafood industry.

