Florida 'Water Wars' Arguments Rejected

Florida 'Water Wars' Arguments Rejected

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

A special master recommended Tuesday that the U.S. Supreme Court rule against Florida in a legal battle with Georgia about water in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river system. Florida filed a lawsuit in 2013 alleging that Georgia diverts too much water from the river system, damaging Apalachicola Bay and the Franklin County seafood industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apalachicola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WindMark Beach (Jun '15) Feb 17 Mininger1 2
CVS Drug Store Manager Jan '17 Traveler 1
News City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars Dec '16 Panamaed 1
harry a's SGI (Jul '11) Oct '16 David K 3
News Franklin County Florida Has Forgotten About Its... (Dec '13) Oct '16 David K 4
News Tropical Storm Hermine gets a bit stronger, exp... Sep '16 Actual Science 1
mstenn (Sep '15) Sep '15 mstenn 1
See all Apalachicola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apalachicola Forum Now

Apalachicola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apalachicola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Apalachicola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,120 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC