Florida sends disabled teen back to p...

Florida sends disabled teen back to place that cana t help him with his demons

Friday Feb 24

On a tour of the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center Jan.31, 2017, reporters from the Miami Herald heard a detainee wailing and raging from behind closed doors, inside of his cell. The teen is 17-year-old Keishan Ross, an intellectually-impaired youth who is locked in a legal limbo with few options on where he can go.

Apalachicola, FL

