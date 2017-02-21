Dunn: Water wars ruling 'unfair, unjust' to Florida
Flanked by Franklin County officials on the docks of the Apalachicola River, Rep. Neal Dunn on Tuesday made his case for the Panhandle while introducing a new resolution in the state's ongoing "water wars" with Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apalachicola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|Feb 17
|Mininger1
|2
|CVS Drug Store Manager
|Jan '17
|Traveler
|1
|City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars
|Dec '16
|Panamaed
|1
|harry a's SGI (Jul '11)
|Oct '16
|David K
|3
|Franklin County Florida Has Forgotten About Its... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|David K
|4
|Tropical Storm Hermine gets a bit stronger, exp...
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1
|mstenn (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mstenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apalachicola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC